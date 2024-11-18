Smiths Auctions have just begun accepting entries for their New Year sale on January 2-3. Having spent the last week clearing lots from the November auction and posting out over two hundred parcels all around the world, the saleroom is now almost empty - ready and waiting to be filled up once more!
The January sale has a specialist coin section which Smiths specialists have been busy preparing over the last few months. These twice yearly sales are very popular both with vendors and buyers, as the coin market is extremely vibrant at the moment. If you have missed the coming sale deadline then it will soon be time to bring in your coins for the June sale as Smiths will be taking coin entries again from early February onwards.
For all other antiques and collectables this is the perfect time to have a Pre-Christmas clear out. January can be a very tricky time for antique dealers to find good quality stock to replace what they have sold over Christmas. There are not nearly so many auctions taking place and the salerooms tend to be at their quietest at this time of year. This makes the few auctions that are able to offer an interesting selection of items much busier.
Smiths make the most of this lull by putting their catalogue online just before Christmas and this also attracts a large number of private buyers and collectors who have a bit of free time over the festive period. Smiths usually reckon to attract around one thousand online bidders for their auctions but last year’s January auction attracted over two thousand, and overall the sale total was the highest of the year. In addition many local buyers who are still on their holidays enjoy being able to attend the sale in person for a change.
Smiths are also inviting entries of antique postcards for the sale which includes a specialist section for this interesting collecting area. Of particular interest are those of local history interest showing old street scenes, industrial sites, sports teams, local events etc. Most collectors work on a specific theme of interest which could include general topics such as transport or animals but some enjoy searching out rare subjects such as banks, pubs or shop window displays for example.
Other collecting areas include artist painted cards such as Mabel Lucie Attwell and Raphael Kirchner whilst cards relating to military history are of course popular. One of Smiths most expensive postcards sold depicted Hop Pickers from London being picked up from Hereford Railway station in steam tractors with trailers. Another postcard depicting a charismatic 19th century evangelical Welsh minister sold for over £200 to an American buyer.
Although it is very early days, the auction has so far attracted some interesting entries including some antique jewellery which is selling like ‘hot cakes’ at the moment.
A Maltese antique citrine set crucifix in original box is estimated at £500/£700 whilst several pairs of antique old cut diamond earrings and a similar cluster ring should all find eager buyers. A ladies Longines diamond set stainless steel wristwatch is estimated at £500/£700, whilst a selection of gentlemen’s vintage wrist watches should also attract attention – as the latter are the most searched for item on the online auction bidding platforms.
One rather quirky item is an industrial style French mantel clock in the form of a vertical steam boiler – estimated at £300/£500 it would be the perfect accessory for any ‘man cave’ or ‘steam punk’ themed interior. Another unusual but contrasting item is a beautiful early 20th century Japanese silk embroidered kimono coat which is estimated at just £100/£150 and should attract the London textile trade as well as private buyers of vintage clothing.
The collectables section is always one of the most popular with bidders who can easily search online for exactly the items they are looking for. Smiths deliberately offer a very reasonably priced postal service compared to many other salerooms which encourages far more buyers and higher prices.
A number of medals consigned for this sale include a Queen Victoria South Africa medal with four bars estimated at £180/£250. Medals and militaria are also very popular area of the market at present and Smiths always include a specialist section for this in their February Antique sale.
Smiths are inviting entries of antiques and collectables for their January sale by appointment until the 28th of December. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.