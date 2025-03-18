The team at Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have been extra keen to keep busy over the last few weeks as the saleroom is not the warmest place during the cold winter months. Bustling about getting the auction ready for the March 27-28 has been a great way to fend off the chilly weather in the Old Chapel Saleroom where they are based.
The sale features a special section for Jewellery, Gold & Silver as well as a broad selection of antique furniture, paintings, ceramics, glass, books and collectables. A wide variety of jewellery includes some very wearable modern pieces such as an 18ct white gold diamond set pendant and a pretty platinum ring set brilliant cut diamond flanked by two pear cut stones – both estimated at £500/£700. A fine three stone diamond ring entered at the last minute is also sure to prove popular. Set with over 1.5 carats of diamonds it is estimated at £600/£800 but could do far better on the day. There is a huge variety of antique jewellery, which may not be to everyone’s taste, but Smiths find they have a huge online audience for these more decorative pieces.
A charming Edwardian pearl and aquamarine pendant is estimated at £180/£250 whilst a variety of attractive rings includes a very Victorian cluster ring set emeralds, pearls and rubies and a Victorian opal and old cut diamond cluster ring. A very unusual 18ct gold Victorian large pendant and matching brooch are set with cabochon cut amethysts within a faux diamond surround.
They will definitely appeal to the current fashion for good quality antique paste and should be snapped up by collectors bidding from around the world. A full selection of silver and costume jewellery includes a lovely selection of Scandinavian and other enamel brooches and pendants including an Art Nouveau scarab beetle style pendant by Charles Horner estimated at £100/£150.
A large collection of men’s watches in the sale include a Tag Heuer Monaco watch estimated at £2,000/£3,000 as well as watches by Breitling, Jaeger Le Coultre and Bell & Ross. The single owner collection is all in good condition complete with their boxes.
The silver section includes a good selection of saleable items such as photograph frames, scent bottles, decorative boxes and enamel ware. A small collection of Arts and Crafts items include a silver hand mirror by Georg Jensen estimated at £100/£150 as well as Arts & Crafts tea ware by the popular silversmith A E Jones. Two unusual large silver dishes of elongated oval form are made by silversmith Leslie Gordon Durbin (who trained under Omar Ramsden) and are estimated at £600/£800 each.
The ceramics and glass section of the sale also feature many highlights, with an iconic Wedgwood Fairyland lustre bowl taking the limelight and estimated at £1,500/£2,000. These fanciful wares were designed by Daisy Makeig Jones in the 1920’s and this example is decorated to the exterior with the Woodland Elves VI pattern whilst the interior features the highly decorative Mermaid and Ships design. Her magical pieces are incredibly sort after in the American market and so the online bidding is sure to feature strongly with this lot.
Another item with American appeal is a Rookwood pottery vase painted with Magnolia flowers and signed by the artist Margaret Helen Macdonald. Estimated at £150/£200 these vases seldom come up for sale in the United Kingdom, so once again it should create a flurry of international interest. Other ceramic treats include a wide selection of Royal Worcester with two charming spill vases in the form of hares providing a fantastic opportunity for a very appropriate Easter gift.
The furniture section includes a selection of rustic chairs, coffers and a wonderful antique Welsh dresser which would be a very handsome addition to any country cottage. Other furniture which will be bucking the trend includes two lead glazed Globe Wernicke bookcases, which always seem to be in fashion, and are estimated at £120/£180 each. An eye catching hallstand inset with stained glass panels and lovely ‘sticky out’ brass pegs is sure to prove popular whilst an early 19th century gilt framed overmantel mirror has a universal appeal and would look great in many different interiors.
A set of four mid 20th century dining chairs made by E A Darley (an apprentice to Gordon Russell) for his own family use are expected to make £200/£300. They are being reluctantly sold by his daughter who remembers having them in her family home as a child. Unfortunately since they were made for his own personal use they have no factory label, but they do come with a hand written letter of provenance, which is almost as good, if not better.
The collectables section includes an amazing selection of interesting and quirky items such as a ‘Silver Tree Leaf’ from Table Mountain which belonged to George Percy Abbott, who was a survivor from Captain Scott’s Expedition to Antarctica in 1910-13. The leaf was given to the vendor’s father who was a friend of Shackleton and George Percy Abbot. Apparently, this rare tree only grows on Table Mountain and was given to Abbott in 1908 when he must have been in South Africa on an earlier expedition.
Other collectables include a fun selection of Action Men and other dolls, a silk theatre programme from Barbados dated 1819 and a pair of fabulous gilt bronze wall lights in the form of Art Nouveau women with butterfly wings. A large collection of medals in the sale should attract interest from militaria collectors especially local buyers for a number of Gloucester Regiment examples.
Smiths fully illustrated catalogue is available online with viewing on the 25th & 26th of March 10am-5pm as well as on the morning of the sales. Entries for future sales are invited by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk