A new Slimming World consultant is super proud to share the success of her 34 members who have lost an amazing 618lbs (45 stone) in three months since she took over the group based in Dingestow Village Hall on the 1st January 2025.
After reaching her own PAT (Personal Achievement Target) Sue Rigsby made the decision to train as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group based weight loss organisation at their national training academy in Derbyshire.
She says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but after losing 4st 12lbs and completing my training, I believe that it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.
“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have got to target without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I am to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there is be tons of support, encouragement and fun.
Sue’s Slimming World group is held at Dingestow Village Hall every Wednesday at 7pm.
For more information or to join Sue’s group either pop along or call her on 07940 840444.
For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.