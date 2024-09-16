She mainly painted illustrations for her sister’s books on English and Italian history and traditions. The vendor’s husband, who was very interested in the sister’s published works, purchased the painting many years ago. Estimated at £300/£500 it will be interesting to see if this rare portrait creates interest amongst other fans, especially now there is more interest in the work of female artists and writers. Other unusual pictures include two portraits by contemporary artist Nathan Ford – they may not be to everyone’s taste though as the sitter’s faces are always distorted rather in the genre of Sir Francis Bacon!