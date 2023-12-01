HUNDREDS of townspeople lit up Monnow Street and Agincourt Square on Friday night (December 1) at the annual Lantern Parade.
The traditional start of the festive season began with the parade forming up beside the historic Monnow Bridge, before the main man himself – Santa - headed the parade up the high street on his sleigh accompanied by music and dazzling illuminations.
Celebrations continued in front of the Shire Hall beside the town Christmas tree in Agincourt Square with live music and entertainment for several hours.
And the festivities continue on Sunday, with the Santa Fun Run, organised by Spirit of Monmouth RC, starting at 10am from Monnow Bridge.
Registration is 8.45-9.45am on the bridge. You can find the registration form on the events tab of the Spirit of Monmouth website which you can fill in and print off in advance or you can just turn up and fill one out on the day.
Entries are £3 child/£7 adult/£20 family group of up to 5 people (no more than 2 adults) and will be Cash only . All profits from this year's race will go to this years chosen charity, Mind Monmouthshire.