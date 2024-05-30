This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures averaging around 12°C. There will be no chance of rain, providing a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a comfortable 15°C. There will be a slight chance of scattered showers, so keep an umbrella at hand just in case.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, averaging around 13°C. Again, there will be no chance of rain, so a dry start to the day is anticipated.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will remain consistent, averaging around 14°C. It will be another dry afternoon with no chance of scattered showers.
In terms of the general trend for the rest of the week, temperatures will fluctuate between a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 14°C. The outlook is for dry and sunny conditions, so it looks like we're in for a pleasant week in Abergavenny.
