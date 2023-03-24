If you normally exercise in the morning, you may find it challenging to stick to your routine after the clocks go forward. Waking up an hour earlier can be tough, especially if you are used to hitting snooze a few times. To avoid this, try adjusting your exercise routine to a time that is more convenient for you. For example, if you usually go for a run in the morning, you could switch to an evening jog instead. This way, you can get the benefits of exercise without sacrificing your sleep.