With spring upon us, British clocks are due to jump forward by an hour this weekend (specifically at 1am on Sunday, March 26). This may seem like a minor change, but it can have a significant impact on your daily routine. Losing an hour of sleep can leave you feeling groggy and less productive, which is why it’s essential to prepare yourself for the change. With that in mind, the team of sleep experts at www.pizunalinens.com have shared their top tips on what to do when the clocks go forward to make the transition a little easier…
Shift your sleep routine early
Even if it’s just an hour, losing sleep can be detrimental to your overall health and it can take a few days to adjust to the new schedule. To minimise the effects, try moving your sleep schedule ahead by fifteen minutes each day leading up to the clocks changing. This will help your body prepare for the new wake-up time and it will be less of a shock to your system.
Remember to adjust your clocks
While electronic devices often automatically adjust for daylight saving hours, it’s a good idea to double check the next day that all of your electric clocks are showing the correct time. Also, remember to adjust any manual clocks, including those in your car and on household appliances. Doing this the night before can help to make sure you wake up on time and avoid being late for work or an important appointment come Monday.
Prepare your pets
Pets may also be affected by the time change, especially if they're used to getting fed at specific times. Slowly adjusting their meal schedule in advance can help them to avoid feeling hungry or disoriented after the switch; you can also do this once the clocks have changed. Small changes to the time they’re fed over the space of a few days will help the change feel less dramatic.
Slowly move your child’s sleep schedule
Young children are particularly vulnerable to changes in sleep schedules, and daylight saving hours can royally disrupt their routine. Gradually adjusting their sleep and wake-up times can help them ease into the change and avoid feeling overtired or cranky.
Be mindful of your eating habits
Your eating habits can also be impacted by the clocks changing, believe it or not. If your sleep schedule is disrupted, you may find yourself craving more sugary or salty snacks to keep you going throughout the day. However, this can have negative effects on your health and can leave you feeling sluggish and exhausted. To avoid this, try to be mindful of your diet and focus on eating healthy, nutritious foods that can sustain your energy levels. Additionally, try to avoid caffeine and alcohol as they can disrupt your sleep patterns and leave you feeling even more tired.
Adjust your exercise routine
If you normally exercise in the morning, you may find it challenging to stick to your routine after the clocks go forward. Waking up an hour earlier can be tough, especially if you are used to hitting snooze a few times. To avoid this, try adjusting your exercise routine to a time that is more convenient for you. For example, if you usually go for a run in the morning, you could switch to an evening jog instead. This way, you can get the benefits of exercise without sacrificing your sleep.
Avoid anything that will disrupt your sleep
Creating a relaxing sleep routine at the end of the day is important all year round, but particularly while adjusting to daylight saving hours. Make sure that you avoid devices with bright screens, loud music and strong lights before bed – they’ll only make it harder to fall asleep, which will in turn mean that you struggle even more to wake up early when the clocks go forward.
Recharge your batteries
The time change can be stressful, and it can take a toll on your body and mind. To combat this, make sure to carve out time for yourself to recharge your batteries. You can take a relaxing bath, read a book, or even practice a few minutes of meditation. The important thing is to find activities that help you relax, unwind, and clear your mind. This will help you feel more centred and better equipped to handle the challenges of everyday life.