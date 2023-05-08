Seven teenagers were arrested over the Bank Holiday weekend, hours before a dispersal order was officially put in effect over the Abergavenny area.
It was stated on Gwent Police's social media that seven youths were arrested following reports of "disorder" in Bailey Park on May, 6 at around 16:40.
According to the police, the perpetrators were interviewed and bailed, however enquiries continue.
Gwent Police announced a 48 hour dispersal order over Abergavenny (including the Bailey Park area) on their website at 19:45 on May, 6.
The order "gave officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested."