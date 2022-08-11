Seven more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire

Seven more deaths recorded in MonmouthshireThere were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 11th August 2022 9:21 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 278 people had died in the area by July 29 (Friday) – up from 271 the week before.
They were among 10,528 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.