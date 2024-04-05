SESSIONS House in Usk will light up blue on Thursday, April 11, to show support for people living with Parkinson's.
Each year, the awareness day celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shines a light on the condition.
Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Wales alone, over 8,300 people are living with the condition for which there is currently no cure.
To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK is encouraging everyone to show their support and Make It Blue, from lighting up buildings to hosting blue bake sales to wearing blue for a day.
Local volunteer, Jean Mullis, whose husband has Parkinson’s said: “We are thrilled that this building is supporting World Parkinson’s Day.
“We need to raise awareness of this condition, dispel myths and misconceptions and show people that you can live well with Parkinson’s”
Ana Palazon, Director of Parkinson’s UK Cymru said: “Every day people are impacted by the reality of Parkinson’s, but on 11 April we will celebrate our brilliant community when we come together and make it blue.
“We are delighted that Sessions House is showing support and inspiring others.
“However you mark World Parkinson’s Day, you’ll be part of an unstoppable movement. Raising awareness of living with Parkinson's.
“Helping us to fund more groundbreaking research and life-changing care. Being there for one another. There are so many ways to show your support and get involved.
“The Parkinson’s UK website has all the resources and ideas to make this World Parkinson’s Day the best yet. Visit parkinsons.org.uk/make-it-blue to find out more.”
Parkinson’s UK Cymru is also hosting an Art Exhibition at Chepstow Library from 8-13 April.
The artwork on display is by people living with Parkinson’s. The aim of the event is to raise awareness and show the world that life does not stop after a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Much of the artwork on display will have been produced by the local Parkinson’s UK Chepstow Art Group.