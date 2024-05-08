A 30-year-old serial shoplifter is behind bars after breaching a court order and stealing a DIY tool worth £17.99.
Ross Edwards of Tredegar, was prohibited from visiting Brynmawr’s Lakeside Retail Park on December 5, 2023, and was issued with a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) that made it a criminal office to visit the premises.
On April 27 of this year, Edward broke the law by going to the retail park and also stole a DIY tool from The Range.
Prosecutor James Subbiani told the court that a few days later Edwards would steal £17.97 of goods from Farmfoods in Tredegar Shopping Centre.
Upon his arrest on May 3, Edwards was also in possession of cannabis.
The defendant pleaded guilty to breaching his CBO, being in possession of a class B drug, and two counts of theft.
Edwards also acknowledged he was in breach of a suspended sentence given on April 16 for common assault and theft, and breach of a CBO.
Newport Magistrates Court sentenced the defendant to six months in prison.