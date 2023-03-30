In the latest stage in the campaign to take Wales’ tourism industry out of the hands the Welsh Government, the Welsh Parliament has voted to support the creation of a bill establishing a new board of tourism for Wales.
The purpose of Welsh Conservative Shadow Tourism Minister, and Senedd Member, Tom Giffard’s proposed bill would be to:
• revoke the Wales Tourist Board (Transfer of Functions to the National Assembly for Wales and Abolition) Order 2005;
• create a new board of tourism for Wales;
• transfer the functions of Visit Wales and associated Welsh Government powers to the new board, including but not exclusive to:
• encourage people to visit Wales and people living in Wales and the United Kingdom to take their holidays there;
• encourage the provision and improvement of tourist amenities and facilities in Wales;
• promotion of publicity;
• provision of advisory and information services; and
• establishment of committees to advise it in the performance of its functions.
Commenting on the success of the vote, Tom Giffard said: “The support of the Senedd is a clear, cross-party indication for the Welsh Government to take this proposal forward and deliver a truly independent tourism board for Wales.
“It is not right that the agency tasked with promoting our tourism sector is under the control a Labour Government that is intent on discouraging visitors to Wales.
“With 1 in 7 jobs relying on tourism in Wales, Labour is damaging the sector with their toxic tourism tax and crippling changes to self-catering accommodation, putting thousands of Welsh jobs at risk.
“Sadly, this vote is not binding on the Welsh Government, however, I hope that the strength of feeling on this issue displayed in the Senedd chamber will inspire them to act,” he added.