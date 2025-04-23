LAURA Anne Jones has said there is a “monumental effort” required to clean up rivers in Wales.
The South Wales East MS criticised the Welsh Government for allowing Dwr Cymru to become the worst water company in the UK for sewage spills.
Recent figures show that Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water released sewage into rivers, lakes and the sea for over 968,340 hours last year.
Analysis shows the company discharged sewage 118,276 times in 2024, an average of one sewage spill every five minutes.
An annual report published by Surfers Against Sewage claims Dwr Cymru discharged sewage more than any other water company in the UK last year.
Ms Jones has lived near the River Usk all her life, swimming, fishing and now playing in it with her children. But say it is “heartbreaking” to see her once thriving snd top-tourist fishing destination and beautiful local River being “4th in the top 10 Welsh locations with the most sewage discharges.”
Last month the Welsh and UK Government’s announced a £1 million fund for a research programme to protect the River Wye. Welsh Water has also announced its investing £2.5bn over the next five years across all of Wales to improve the environment, which Laura has welcomed, but urged urgent action now for the River Wye and River Usk.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said:
“There is a monumental effort required to clean up our waterways here in Monmouthshire and across Wales.
“It’s shocking and disappointing that Welsh Water is the worst water company in the UK when it comes to sewage discharges, and it’s heartbreaking that the Usk is in the top 10 places in Wales with the most sewage discharges.
“The money announced for the River Wye for a ‘research project’ is welcome, but it it’s clear when you see the scale of the problem that this will not touch the sides in terms of what’s needed.
“The Welsh Government is responsible for our water quality here in Wales, and their lack of action has put our rivers at risk.
“Far more needs to be done urgently to address the pollution in our rivers. Everyone needs to play their part, encouraged by the Welsh Government.”