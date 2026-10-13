October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the UK’s leading charity is asking people across the local area to ‘Wear it Pink’ to show their support.
By participating, people are helping to raise awareness, fund vital research and support and change the future of breast cancer. The campaign is in its 25th year, and has raised over £45 million since 2002.
Member of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Matthew Jones MS, who tragically lost his mother to breast cancer at an early age, sponsored Beast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink event in the Senedd earlier this month.
“I was proud to join Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink event in the Senedd to show my support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” he said.
“It was also an opportunity to hear about how we can work together to change the future of breast cancer in Wales and in Sir Fynwy Torfaen.
“Breast cancer impacts the lives of so many people in our community. So this October, I’ll be encouraging people across Sir Fynwy Torfaen to take part in Wear It Pink. By joining in, you can help raise money for science and support in Wales. And you can encourage people across Sir Fynwy Torfaen to check their breasts and chest using Breast Cancer Now’s TLC guidance of Touch, Look, Check.”
It’s as simple as TLC:
Touch your breasts
Look for changes
Check anything unusual with your GP
Learn the signs and symptoms of breast cancer at breastcancernow.org/TLC
In a statement, the charity said it was grateful to the Plaid Cymru MS for his support to raise awareness and improve support for people affected by breast cancer in Wales.
“We’re so grateful to Matthew Jones MS for supporting today’s Wear It Pink 25th anniversary event,” said Claire Rowney, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now.
“Together, we must continue to raise awareness and improve support for people affected by breast cancer in Wales and across the UK.”
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.