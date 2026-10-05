Families in Monmouthshire have been presented with the chance of additional support, starting in deprived areas.
Parents with children under 4 years old can apply online for funded childcare that starts from their second birthday until their third birthday.
The ‘Flying Start Scheme’ aims to help families with childcare costs support early development and strengthen local childcare provision.
This gives families some respite to provide access to high-quality childcare which is affordable and close to home.
Sioned Williams MS, Deputy First Minister for Wales gave her statement on the project.
“This investment shows we are accelerating our commitments to the families of Wales. Childcare costs in Wales are the highest in the UK and I am determined to help families all over Wales,” she said.
“While also supporting children’s development we will continue to work closely with local authorities across Wales to roll this out everywhere.”
Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates MS told the BBC that the Welsh government needs to provide more clarity on the scheme, citing a “huge amount of confusion” and demanded “answers” for the future of the programme from the Government.
However one of his Labour party colleagues in Monmouthshire expressed their support.
Councillor Laura Wright, Cabinet Member for Education in Monmouthshire backed the scheme.
“This is welcome news for families across Monmouthshire. Expanding funded childcare to all two-year olds will make a real difference,” Cllr Wright explained.
”Giving parents and carers greater support while helping children benefit from early learning and play in a safe, nurturing setting.”
“We know that access to affordable, high-quality childcare can have a positive impact on family life. “
“This expansion will help ensure more children in Monmouthshire have the best possible start, while also supporting our local childcare providers.”
Last Monday, September 28th 2026 the Welsh Government asked local authorities to rebrand the ‘Flying Start Scheme’. It will now be known as ‘Welsh government-funded childcare’. To find out more about this project, visit: monmouthshire.gov.uk/monchildcare/.
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