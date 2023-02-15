Abergavenny will once again be hosting ‘Seedy Sunday’ at the Abergavenny Community Centre, marking it’s thirteenth year.
For over a decade, this special day has brought locals together to swap seeds and plants or donate new seeds to the community.
Visitors also get the opportunity to learn from a number of organisations and businesses, including: Bee-friendly Monmouthshire and Permaculture Association, Friends of the Earth and Growing Spaces, Nantybedd Garden and Laurie Jones Community Orchard and Abergavenny Transition Town. Additionally, children are welcomed and can make their own posies to take home.
In the build up to Seedy Sunday, Thursday, February 23, Abergavenny Town Councl will be moving the mill wheel from it’s current home on top of the beds at the Bus Station. The mill wheel has been a feature for years, but has been lost amongst the weeds.
From Thursday onwards, the mill wheel will be apart of a new installation at the entrance of the Laurie Jones Community Orchard.
The idea is to plant the mill wheel up with herbs and edible spirals, creating a ‘herb spiral’. This will bring Abergavenny one step further towards being a biodiverse, sustainable town.