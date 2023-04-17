The Welsh Government is “victimising” people for opening a packet of crisps with proposals to ban meal deals and multi-buy offers, a furious MP has slammed.
Ministers in Cardiff Bay say legislation is aimed at encouraging healthier food options. But the Welsh Retail Consortium has warned it could reduce choice and push up prices at a time when household finances are already under pressure.
Monmouth MP David Davies said it would be an outrage to stop access to meal deals and criticised the Labour-run Welsh Government for the latest in a “bizarre series” of announcements.
“While I understand the importance of trying to tackle obesity and support public health, this is a step too far,” he said.
“When I am on the go and it’s a busy day, meal deals are a quick and cheap lunch option. As an adult, I can decide whether or not I would like to have a can of Coke or a fruit shake or a protein drink.
“I don’t think it is up to the Welsh Government to tell me what is or isn’t healthy. It’s absolutely none of their business.
“People shouldn’t be victimised for wanting to enjoy a packet of crisps with their sandwich. There are plenty of healthy options available, including fruit. It is the individual’s choice.”
Mr Davies said the Welsh Labour Government was displaying “arrogance” by “churning out” a long line of ludicrous policies in recent months.
“Welsh Labour have been in power for so long and basically feel like they can pretty much do as they please,” he said.
“It has definitely got worse. Perhaps they don’t feel the pressure to listen to what people are saying after 24 years. With long NHS waiting times, poor transport infrastructure, a lack of affordable housing and soaring cost of living, the policy agenda of Welsh Labour is totally out of kilter.
“Nobody has ever said to me ‘I know what you should do, Mr Davies: go and ban meal deals.’ That has never, ever happened.
“What I find particularly unfair – and somewhat ironic – is that Senedd Members and their staff can enjoy sausages, bacon, hash browns, fried eggs and other cooked breakfast staples every morning in the canteen at Ty Hywel. The £3.90 fry-up is subsidised by the taxpayer and makes a mockery of plans to make us eat healthily.”
Another Welsh Government proposal on the agenda could see anyone under the age of 16 barred from drinking tea and coffee, with a consultation underway on measures that could end the sale of high-caffeine and energy drinks to children.
“It is way over the top,” added Mr Davies.
“I’ve got teenage children and as a parent, I would be happier for my child to be sat in the local coffee shop drinking coffee than sitting elsewhere drinking other things. There are plenty of worse things they could be doing.”
Mr Davies said he had written to the Welsh Government with a plea to “save the meal deal”.