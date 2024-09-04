Ahead of MaxiDeals’ grand opening on Abergavenny’s high street, the Manager Director expressed his excitement in establishing a branch in such a “vibrant” community.
Paul Mathers commented: “We are very excited to be opening a store in Abergavenny. From just talking to people out and about in the town it really comes across as a very friendly vibrant community where everybody knows and supports each other.
“There is a real buzz about the place for sure. Maxideals are looking forward to opening their doors for the first time tomorrow to welcome new customers of Abergavenny to visit their first Maxideals store.
“With new lines arriving every week across many categories we aim to bring quality everyday products to the community for their convenience whilst delivering a friendly professional service at all times.
MaxiDeals will be opening their doors to the public on September, 5 at 10am.
The day promises great deals and fun activities, including prizes and voucher giveaways, as well as a mad trolley dash to raise awareness for Abergavenny Food Bank.