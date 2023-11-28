You can find the registration form on the events tab of the Spirit of Monmouth website which you can fill in and print off in advance, or you can just turn up and fill one out on the day. Entries are £3 child/£7 adult/£20 family group of up to 5 people (no more than two adults) and will be cash only. All profits from this year's race will go to this years chosen charity, Mind Monmouthshire.The SFR committee have thanked their generous sponsors this year – Welsh Water, Monmouth MOT Centre, Off Centre Theatre and Dans Clearview Window and Conservatory Cleaning Services.