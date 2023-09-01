The Dome line-up includes What No Tomatoes? — a debate on food supply-chain issues chaired by Sheila Dillon (Radio 4, Food Programme), Andi Oliver talking about her first cookbook The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories from my Caribbean Table, a discussion on Making Space for Nature — why we must do more of it and what it can teach us, and the Festival’s famously hilarious Food Quiz. Come night-time, musicians take centre-stage for the sell-out Party at The Castle. See the full line-up under ‘What’s On’ here.