Abergavenny Town Council’s People and Communities Committee convened on Wednesday, January 10, welcoming PC Thompson and PCSO Bonnici to discuss ongoing safety initiatives and community engagement efforts.
The committee emphasised the importance of property safety, urging residents to secure their homes by locking doors and windows. They highlighted the benefits of leveraging new technologies like camera doorbells and encouraged property marking with smart water. Additionally, residents were encouraged to keep a watchful eye on elderly relatives and neighbours, fostering a sense of communal responsibility for safety.
The meeting highlighted the success of a two-day operation in December, resulting in the apprehension of shoplifters and the return of stolen goods to local stores. Recognising the challenges faced by traders, especially during busy periods, the council revealed plans for future operations aimed at addressing shoplifting concerns in the town centre.
PC Aled Thompson said: “I’ve recently taken over the role of Neighbourhood Ward Manager in Abergavenny having worked as a Response Officer in the area for the last two years. Throughout this time, I’ve worked closely with community and partner organisations. As always, the work that our officers carry out across the Abergavenny area, in partnership with other organisations, is vital in ensuring that our communities feel protected and reassured.
“We’ve launched new initiatives to help tackle the issues that residents and businesses have raised, including a successful operation to tackle shoplifting; and we’ve seen some fantastic results. By working with the community and our partners, we can ensure that Abergavenny and the surrounding areas remain a safe place for everyone.”
Looking ahead to 2024, the committee discussed upcoming events.
The Town Council is set to host an online Events Meeting on Thursday, February 22, at 5pm, welcoming anyone involved in planning events this year to participate. Interested parties can contact the council at [email protected] to join the meeting.
The next scheduled meetings include the Policy and Resources Committee followed by Full Council on Wednesday, January 17, at 7 pm in the Community Room at the Town Hall.
All meetings are open to the public for observation, with an opportunity at the beginning for the public to address the council with any points or issues.
For more information on attending meetings, whether in person or online, please contact the council at 01873 735820 or email [email protected].