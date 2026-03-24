MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has spoken out after a series of allegations were made on social media regarding a member of staff at Abergavenny’s King Henry VIII School last night.
A council spokesperson said: "Monmouthshire County Council is aware of allegations made against a member of staff at King Henry VIII. As with any safeguarding allegation, we have taken this very seriously and worked closely with partners in the school, social services and Gwent Police. We are unable to comment on any specific case.
“Safeguarding is at the heart of all our work, as well as the school's. We will continue to follow all relevant processes and procedures to ensure the safety of our learners.”
In a letter to parents the school’s headteacher Jonathan Watson said the school was aware of the allegations and had taken ‘appropriate advice’.
He stressed that safeguarding had been prioritised and that the school was ‘working closely with partners’ to follow all safeguarding processes.
“It is safe for your child to attend school’ he said.
The letter added that anyone worried about the safety of an adult or a child could contact Gwent Police and pupils could speak to a member of the school’s well-being team.
A Gwent Police spokesperson told the Chronicle, “We understand Monmouthshire Council has released a statement advising that it is working closely with Gwent Police following allegations made against a member of staff in one of their schools. We can confirm this is correct.”