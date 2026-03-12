The Abergavenny Chronicle dated the 20th of May 1887 ran the following advert, “The Old Herefordshire House Hotel was up for sale by an auction to take place on the premises. It was described as containing an entrance passage, bar, sitting room, smoke room, a large dining room, market room, kitchen, pantry, wine and beer cellars and W.C. on the ground floor, and on the upper floors, a sitting room and 10 commodious bedrooms. There is a carriage drive to the rear where there are large yards, a brewhouse, washhouse and coalhouse. The stabling comprises seven loose boxes and six stalls. There are also piggeries and a large and most productive kitchen garden. The property is most desirably situated in the main street of the town, within five minutes’ walk of the L. & N. R. railway station and is now let to Messrs. A. Buchan & Co. Ltd. on a repairing lease for 21 years, from 5th of April 1883, at a yearly rent of £65, one moiety of which is payable to Mr. Dd Roger Jones, now aged about 45 years, for and during the term of his natural life.” (A ‘moiety’ is an old legal term meaning half of everything.)