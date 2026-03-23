Conservative councillors have welcomed the decision of the National Education Union to postpone the three days of consecutive strikes scheduled for Tuesday 24th to Thursday 26th March at King Henry VIII 3 - 19 School in Abergavenny.
The announcement was made in a letter to parents, confirming that the whole school would be open as normal and that other scheduled school activities like parents’ evenings and school trips will go ahead as planned.
So far, three days of strike action have taken place on March 5, 11 and 12.
The union is locked in a dispute with the school and the council over proposed compulsory redundancies as the school grapples with a budget deficit of £2.3million, which has doubled in the last year alone.
The Conservative opposition group had called on the union to get back round the negotiating table with the school’s governing body and the local authority and stop punishing students.
The Conservatives have been critical of Labour’s mismanagement of school budgets over the last four years, which has seen most Monmouthshire schools plunge into the red, with a combined budget deficit of £7.5million.
Cllr Richard John said, “While we welcome the postponing of this week’s strike action, this is still a serious situation, with the school facing a budget deficit of £2.3million and unpalatable decisions.
“We are so close to the summer exam season and any further strike action would be unfair on pupils who have already contended with disruption to their education during the pandemic and during the building of their new school.
“The school is in an impossible situation, forced to make cuts but 90% of the school’s budget is staffing.
“Resident’s anger should be directed to the Labour and Green councillors who have mismanaged the council’s finances over the last four years and failed to intervene earlier when the school was building up this massive budget deficit – it has doubled in the last year alone.
“Around 10% of the school’s budget deficit is likely to be directly attributable to Rachel Reeves’ increase in National Insurance contributions, which total over £700,000 in Monmouthshire schools.
“With the next round of strikes postponed, the council needs to be proactive and constructive in leading talks with the NEU and the school’s governing body.
“Our thoughts are with the students and staff at this worrying time and we hope that dialogue will make progress.”
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