Public Health Wales is advising students who lived in campus accommodation at the University of Kent or visited Club Chemistry nightclub between 5-7 March and who have returned home to Wales, to contact their GP for preventative antibiotics.
As the outbreak of meningococcal disease in the Canterbury area continues, Public Health Wales is working with partners including the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to identify people associated with the incident.
Advice from the UKHSA is for anyone who visited Club Chemistry between 5 and 7 March and to University of Kent students to be prescribed preventative antibiotics.
Public Health Wales is aware that some students may have returned home to Wales from the university – these students should contact their GP straight away to obtain a prescription for antibiotics if they were not able to receive these before returning to Wales.
Wendi Shepherd, Deputy Director of Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone involved with the meningitis outbreak in Kent, and we extend our sympathies to those affected.
“As students from the University of Kent return home, it is important that they access preventative antibiotics if eligible, both to protect themselves and to prevent any transmission to others. We are working with UKHSA to identify people who may be eligible for vaccination.”
Vaccination is a key way of protecting against meningococcal disease. Children born on or after 1 September 2015, will have been offered a vaccination against meningitis B as part of the routine childhood immunisation programme.
Early symptoms, which may not always be present, include:
· Fever
· Severe headache
· Vomiting
· Stiff neck
· A dislike of bright lights
· A rash which does not fade when pressed with a glass (do not wait for a rash to appear before seeking medical advice)
· Confusion
· Being very sleepy or difficult to wake
· Seizures or fits
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