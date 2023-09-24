It’s sad news for those who served on it and the town -– which gave the crew the ‘Freedom of Monmouth’ in 2004. HMS Monmouth’s long tradition is remembered annually by the town branch of the RNA with a service at St Mary’s Church, to mark the anniversary of the 1914 sinking of the sixth HMS Monmouth at the Battle of Coronel off the coast of Chile, when 734 men lost their lives.