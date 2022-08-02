Rural Wales could be “left behind” with sub-standard broadband

Michael Armitage, founder at broadband provider, Broadway Broadband, said: “It’s encouraging to see the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee raising the issue of sub-par broadband affecting people across rural Wales. The report claiming people could be left ‘excluded from modern life’ is a stark warning that it is time to ramp up on tackling the digital disadvantage affecting people in rural Wales. Data released from Ofcom this month found that across Wales, 10,626 homes were below the minimum standard for broadband speed. “Given the ambitious targets for rural connectivity laid out in the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda, the main priority should now be to continue providing rural Wales with high-quality, full fibre reliable and affordable broadband.”