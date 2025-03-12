A pub in Tal-y-Coed is on a mission to support isolated people in its rural community.
Rhiannon Metters and Jason James at The Halfway pub are tackling the lack of services and activities in the area to provide more for the local community.
The area has a population of roughly 730 ,with no local shop or public transport links to more populated areas.
With the help of ‘Pub is the Hub’, The Halfway has launched a new village store inside an area of the pub, stocking essential items for residents. The publicans have also erected a marquee, which is being used as a community hub to support social interaction and promote health and wellbeing.
Rhiannon and Jason hope to provide opportunities for local businesses by providing an outlet for local farmers and producers to sell their goods, as well as schools and youth service providers to ensure young people have an insight into local produce.
“The village store in this isolated area is such a support for people in the community with the marquee enabling us to run more community events, supporting local people and suppliers,” said Rhiannon.
A craft box, supplied by Pub is the Hub, is also being used in partnership with the charity, Creative Lives, to help people get involved in more creative activities.
“The craft box offers a great way to encourage conversation over a shared activity,” said Rhiannon.
“It has helped me to further create a place where the community can come together - using creativity to do this works so well.”
The non-profit organisation has received a grant of £25,000 from the Royal Countryside Fund to provide local services in rural areas across Wales, and The Halfway is one of over 600 pubs diversifying with help from Pub is the Hub.