On Thursday 2 February, a crowd of nearly 700 joined together in memory of the great Eddie Butler, in an occasion that inspired "tears, laughter and a flood of memories."
The memorial was held at Abergavenny Market Hall, Monmouthshire and live streamed at The Kings Arms, hosted by broadcaster Clare Balding.
The doors officially opened at 1.30pm, welcoming family, friends, sports journalists and former rugby stars.
A number of familiar faces were in attendance, including Wales Internationals: Gareth Edwards, Robert Jones, Jonathan Davies, Robert Norster, Gwyn Jones and Graham Price. Ex-England player, Jeremy Guscott and former Wales Coach- Robin McBride also came to pay their respects.
Graham Price arrives at Eddie Butler's Memorial
Guests were seated at 2:15pm for the 90-minute service. The echoes of 'Calon Lan' sang by the Beaufort Male Choir could be heard seeping through the streets of Abergavenny in a beautiful tribute to the rugby legend, who was described as a "lyricist".
Cambridge Blue and British Lion, Eddie Butler first rose to prominence playing for Ray Prosser's Pontypool team, which was famously referenced in Max Boyce's homage to the 'Pontypool Front Row'. He then went on to make 16 appearances for Wales between 1980 and 1984, captaining the side on six occasions.
Beyond his time as a player, Butler became prolific as a commentator and writer; highly regarded for his gift with words. Above all, he will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues for his kindness and generosity.
The 65-year-old former Wales captain and commentator passed away in his sleep in September 2022.