Gwent’s Filipino Nurses Honour Heritage at Florence Nightingale’s Home
Filipino nurses from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have represented Wales in a one-in-a-lifetime visit to the childhood home of Florence Nightingale. The extraordinary experience to Lea Hurst, which took place on 12th September, was organised by the Philippine Embassy in the UK, in partnership with Mr. Peter Kay, the owner of the historic house.
Gwent Clinical Research Nurse Specialist, Regina Reyes, attended the event as Chair of the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) in the UK and was honoured to be joined by her Gwent colleagues – Redentor Alzate, Emergency Nurse Practitioner at the Royal Gwent Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit, and Sabrina Cox, Clinical Endoscopy Nurse at the Royal Gwent Hospital. They were also joined by PNA colleagues from Cardiff and Vale and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Boards.
The event commenced with the singing of the Philippine National Anthem, "Lupang Hinirang," followed by a warm welcome from Mr Kay, the owner of the Derbyshire home of Florence Nightingale, who expressed his deep gratitude for the invaluable contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals to the NHS. As a North Wales native, Mr Kay was particularly delighted to see Welsh delegates at such a significant site in nursing history, even sharing Welsh words like "Diolch i bawb" (Thank you to all).
His Excellency, the Philippine Ambassador to the UK, Mr. Teodoro Locsin Jr., delivered a moving speech that recognised the crucial role Filipinos, especially nurses, play in the UK healthcare system. He highlighted how Filipino nurses not only save lives but also bring compassion and excellence to their work, embodying the values of Florence Nightingale.
The attendees received a guided tour of the historic mansion, where they explored Florence Nightingale's room, office, and even viewed an original portrait of her with her beloved pet, Athena. In appreciation of their visit, Mr. Kay and His Excellency, Mr. Locsin, were presented with traditional Filipino delicacies and Welsh Cakes, symbolising their gratitude and the bridge between the two cultures.
Sabrina Cox, Clinical Endoscopy Nurse at the Royal Gwent Hospital, said:“As a proud Internationally Educated Nurse and Executive Secretary of the Philippine Nurses Association UK Wales, being surrounded by fellow Filipino healthcare professionals was incredibly inspiring and highlighted the strength, unity and pride within our community. We are very grateful to PNA UK for making this visit possible.
"Attending the event at Florence Nightingale's childhood home was an incredibly moving experience. Walking in the footsteps of the pioneer of modern nursing alongside my esteemed colleagues reminded me of the profound legacy we uphold every day. It was a wonderful opportunity to reflect on her legacy and celebrate the significant contributions of Filipino nurses to the NHS.”
Regina Reyes, Clinical Research Nurse Specialist at the Royal Gwent Hospital, said: “We felt a deep sense of belonging and appreciation as we were surrounded by so many Filipino nurses. It was even more special that this event coincided with ESEA Heritage Month (East and Southeast Asian Heritage Month), which celebrates the rich history, culture, and contributions of East and Southeast Asian communities. Being there during such a significant month added a deeper layer of pride, as we continue to highlight and honour the essential role of Filipino nurses in the UK and beyond."