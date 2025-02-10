South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones has shared photographs of her visit to RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, where she met staff to discuss the work they do looking after and re-homing animals.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said, “It was fantastic to visit the centre, where so many sad stories are made into happy stories for these animals.
“I’ve heard some deeply upsetting stories about malnutrition, mistreatment, abandonment and even violence against these beautiful creatures.
“But the team here, and at other centres like this, help to get these animals, like gorgeous Roxy, into new, loving homes.
“I want to thank the staff for taking time out of their work to show me around and share these wonderful stories.
“We also took the time to discuss whether pets being allowed in rented homes should be the default position, unless stated otherwise. I would love to hear residents’ thoughts on this.”