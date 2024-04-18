Hundreds of bikers braved “horrendous weather” conditions to tackle a challenge in aid of the Welsh Air Ambulance Charity raising over nine and a half thousand pounds.
The 2nd Wales Round Ribbon Ride one section of which started off from the Baffle Haus near Goyte raises money for motorcycle-orientated charities took place on Sunday 7 April 2024.
“The camaraderie on the day was amazing!” said Round Ribbon Chairman Tyron Stevenson.
He said: “The weather started off not too badly but, in the afternoon, it was horrendous, it evolved into pure sheets of rain everywhere.
“That obviously knocked numbers, we didn’t get as many as we were hoping for but those who were involved, they thoroughly loved it and we knew it was for such a good cause.
“They wanted to support the air ambulance, so they just got out and did their thing. Many said, ‘it’s a brilliant charity to raise money for, what’s a bit of weather?’
“I think the fact that we chose this charity, certainly helped people get motivated for the day.”
The Round Ribbon committee chose the Wales Air Ambulance as a beneficiary for this year’s event because, “It has saved the lives of so many bikers in Wales over the years and it was an obvious choice”, said Tyron.
Eleven local businessesm, including Baffle Haus, took part in the ride out, with each location a starting point for each rider. They then had to visit four other venues, where they received a stamp to show they had been there, ending at their starting point. Each received a ribbon in recognition of completing the route.
Tyron said: “One chap rode all the way from Hereford to Milford Haven to start the ride, because he chose the wrong place to start. He didn’t realise how far away it was.
He continued: “We had people in competitions who could get the most water out of their gloves and as one guy said, ‘I’ve never been so wet and I’m a professional diver’.
Tyron also paid tribute to all the volunteers, who made the event possible, he said: “It was a day where just everybody came together, we just absolutely had a laugh. All the volunteers turned up at the stations, we had 60 on the day and not one let us down.
“They all turned out, they all had a smile on their face, and they made it an absolutely brilliant day for everyone involved.”
The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £11.2 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.
Tyron said: “I know how surprised the public are when they find out that charities like the air ambulance rely on donations and fundraising events like ours.
“We will definitely fundraise for the Air Ambulance again. Our intention in the beginning was to find a few charities and do it on a rotation, not find someone different every year, and Wales Air Ambulance will feature again.”
Wales Air Ambulance’s Head of Fundraising Mark Stevens said: “A huge thank you to all the riders who took part in this incredible event! The wet weather certainly didn’t dampen their spirits.
“We are hugely grateful to the organisers of the Wales Round Ribbon Ride and all the volunteers who made this, their second event, such an enormous success.
“Nine and a half thousand pounds is an amazing amount, and you should all be immensely proud.
“It is fundraisers like this that make such a huge difference to raising awareness and vital funds for our charity enabling us to keep saving as many lives as we can, wherever and whenever we are needed.