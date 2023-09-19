Crickhowell High School students ended the 2023 academic year on a high in three competitions organised by Crickhowell Rotary Club.
The Young Chef Competition was held in May, when 12 competitors from Year 8 took part. Their task was to cook a three-course meal for two people on a budget of £20, in an hour and a half. They then had to decide what to cook and produce a costed menu prior to the competition. They were judged by three local chefs, Iain Sampson, Bear Hotel, Geraint King, The Old Rectory Hotel and Stephen Terry from the Hardwick Restaurant
The judges commented that the standard was extremely high and this made it difficult to decide on the top three places. After due consideration, first place was awarded to Grace Livesy, second place to Arabella Brown and third place to Evie Webber-Shaw. Grace will go forward into the area final in early 2024.
The pupils were assisted and supported enthusiastically by their teacher Mrs Natalie Armitti-Oliver and together with the three judges, Crickhowell Rotary Club is very grateful to them all for making the competition a success.
More recently, presentations were made to four students who all reached the Rotary Club (RIBI) national finals for Young Photographer and Young Artist.
In the Young Photographer competition, the District Senior Winner and National Finalist was Lewis Chatfield. The District Intermediate Winner, who also won third place in the National Final, was Emily Bell.
In the Young Artist competition, Molly Jarman was the District Senior Winner and a National Finalist with Ffion Ball the District Intermediate Winner and National Finalist. It is the first time the school has achieved four national finalists in Rotary competitions in the same year.
This was a magnificent achievement for all four who have brought credit to themselves and Crickhowell High School.
Commenting, Rotary Organiser Brian Brookshaw said: “ I would like to congratulate the students, and their parents and teachers deserve thanks for their enthusiastic encouragement and support.”
Headteacher Claire Jones said: “Crickhowell High School is proud of the dedication the students have shown in entering these competitions and is grateful to the Rotary Club for all their support to the school.”
Anyone wishing to support Crickhowell Rotarys work in our schools and community should contact President Mr David Treasure via email: [email protected]