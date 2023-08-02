It was in 1894 that Rolls while on holiday in Paris saw his first car, and two years later he had his first ride in one, a Peugeot owned by Sir David Salomans, one of the earliest British motoring pioneers. Then at the age of 18, Charles travelled back to Paris to buy a Peugeot Phaeton and became one of the first car owners in Wales. He drove the car from London to Cambridge University at an average speed of just over 4mph, and took 12 hours to complete the journey. The following year he drove a far quicker Panhard et Levasson from Cambridge to The Hendre, Monmouth, taking 2 ½ days. When he passed through Monmouth it was the first car ever to be seen in the town and was witnessed by people who had been expecting him for two days.