Over the course of three weekends in January 2024, the abnormal load movement will take place during nighttime hours, from 8pm to 6am. This transportation undertaking necessitates under carriageway closures, impacting the following roads on specified dates.
January 13 – 14:
A449 northbound closure between M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.
A40 westbound closure between Raglan and Abergavenny.
January 14 – 15:
A465 eastbound closure between Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West.
January 20 – 21:
A449 northbound closure between M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.
A40 westbound closure between Raglan and Abergavenny.
January 21 – 22:
A465 eastbound closure between Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West.
January 27 – 28:
A449 northbound closure between M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.
A40 westbound closure between Raglan and Abergavenny.
January 28 – 29:
A465 eastbound closure between Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West.
Planning Your Routes and Expecting Delays
Local authorities are urging residents and commuters to plan their routes accordingly, considering alternative paths during the specified dates and times. These road closures are essential for ensuring the safe and efficient transportation of the electrical power station plant components.
Authorities are advising travelers to anticipate delays and exercise patience during these temporary disruptions. Signage and traffic management personnel will be deployed to guide drivers through alternative routes and minimise inconvenience.
Ensuring Safe Transportation of Vital Infrastructure
The abnormal load movement is a critical phase in the development of the new power station site in Hirwaun. This operation, while causing temporary inconveniences, is paramount to the delivery and installation of essential electrical power station components that will contribute to the region's energy infrastructure.
The trailer used to transport the loads - the heaviest ever in Wales- will measure, approximately, 6.7 metres wide, 78 metres long and will have 28 axles. The abnormal load will begin its 38-mile journey at Newport Docks, will then carefully navigate the A48, A449, A40 and A465 carriageways before arriving on-site at the Hirwaun Power Station.
The challenges posed by the site’s location can only be met by utilising the Welsh strategic road network rather than attempting delivery by rail.
Community Cooperation and Understanding
As Monmouthshire experiences these necessary disruptions, community cooperation and understanding are paramount. Authorities emphasise the collective importance of this project and its long-term benefits for the region's energy capacity.
While inconveniences are inevitable, the successful completion of this abnormal load movement promises a brighter and more robust energy future for Monmouthshire.
Richard Jones, SWTRA’s Head of Service, said: “We're delighted to be able to facilitate this movement on our trunk road network. A lot of hard work has taken between us and key partners to ensure this was achieved with the least amount of disruption possible to the network’s infrastructure and the people who use it.”