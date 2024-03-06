Traffic Wales has confirmed that next week, the A465 Glanbaiden roundabout to Brynmawr roundabout will be closed overnight westbound for resurfacing works.
From Monday, March 11 at 7pm to Tuesday, March 12 at 6am, the A465 will be changed to two lanes in each direction from Glanbaiden junction at Gilwern to Brynmawr roundabout.
The closure is make the road safer, especially around junctions and areas with poor visibility and to improve traffic flow, making it safer to overtake.
The closure will mean that instead of the usual eight-mile trip to Brynmawr from Abergavenny, drivers will be directed to a 27-mile diversion route via Llanover and Pontypool.