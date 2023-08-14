The A465 will be changed to 2 lanes in each direction from Glanbaiden junction at Gilwern to Brynmawr roundabout.
Consequently, an 8km section of the A465 road, between Brynmawr and Gilwern will be closed Saturday August, 19 06:00 - 20:00pm and Sunday August, 20 06:00 -18:00pm.
The existing A465 was built in the 1960s, however a traffic study revealed that the width of the road was a hinderance to drivers, calling for a need to improve the road, especially around junctions and areas with poor visibility. The updates will also work to improve traffic flow and making it safer to overtake.
According to Traffic Cymru motorists will be able to cross the A465 at Saleyard from Station Road in the south to Main Road in the north and vice versa. Motorists will also be able to cross the A465 using side roads, at Gilwern from Station Road in the south to Main Road in the north and vice versa.
Emergency vehicles are able to pass through the works during the closures. The road can also be reopened in the event of disruption on the M4.
Stagecoach have confirmed that due to the closure, on August 19, the 78 service will not be able to continue to Abergavenny and will start and finish at Brynmawr. There will be a replacement shuttle between Brynmawr and Abergavenny.