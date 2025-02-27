Monmouthshire County Council has issued a notice of a temporary road closure for a length of road near Llanvair Grange Road in Llanfair Kilgeddin to allow essential Network Rail maintenance work.
The closure, which will affect a 60-meter stretch near the junction with Hendre Grange, is scheduled to begin on March 8, 2025, from 9:30 PM to 5:30 AM, and will continue until March 16, 2025, during the same hours.
The order will remain in place for up to 18 months or until the works are completed. Diversion routes will be clearly signed, guiding traffic through Llanvair Grange Road, Llanover Road, and the A4042. Access to properties will be maintained throughout the closure.