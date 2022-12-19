A CHEF from Crickhowell is “absolutely thrilled” to have been chosen to represent Wales at the global cooking challenge next year.
Stephanie Belcher, 21, is among three Welsh chefs who will travel to Rimini, on the Adriatic coast of Italy, next February.
The chefs will make the continental trip in order to take part in the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge and Global Young Chefs Challenge European heats.
Stephanie is chef de partie at Coast, Saundersfoot and a member of the Junior Culinary Team Wales. She will be supporting Will Richards, a hospitality training officer with Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool, and member of the Senior Culinary Team Wales, in the pastry competition.
Stephanie said: “I am absolutely thrilled and quite humbled to be given another massive opportunity to represent Wales in support of Will.
“It’s Will’s competition but I will not be limited to what skills I can use in the kitchen. There will be elements of the showpiece and dessert that I will be making.
“It’s another great learning opportunity coming so quickly after the Culinary World Cup.”
The chefs have been selected for the competitions by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW).
They will be supported by the CAW’s culinary director Graham Tinsley, MBE, the regional heats of the competitions, organised by Worldchefs.
Carrying Wales’ hopes in the Global Young Chefs Challenge will be Calum Smith, 21, a pastry chef at Shrewsbury School and captain of Junior Culinary Team Wales.
He led the team to silver and bronze medals at the recent Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.
Will, who lives in Llanharry in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: “Representing your country on the international stage is the highest point you can reach.
“Having competed with the Welsh team, this competition gives me a platform to showcase my own ideas.
“Steph is the second chef in the team, as she can do everything that I can do.
“ I think she is a rising star and I can’t wait for the competition. As a team, we aim to push the bar and want to come back with gold and qualify for the final.”
Winners of the regional heats will progress to the finals at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024, which will be held in Singapore.