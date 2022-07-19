Rise in visits to A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last month

More patients visited A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 6,102 patients visited A&E at Wye Valley NHS Trust in June.

That was a rise of 1% on the 6,023 visits recorded during May, but 3% lower than the 6,262 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 4,554 visits to A&E departments run by the Wye Valley Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Wye Valley NHS Trust:

In June:

There were 135 booked appointments, down from 143 in May

59% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

456 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients

Of those, 232 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 48 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times