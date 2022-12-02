Youth football club, Abergavenny Rhinos, have been supplied with temporary floodlights allowing the club to continue training in Bailey Park until the new school on the King Henry VIII site is completed.
The club will be training on the new facilities at this school once it has been complete but desperately needed lighting on Bailey Park in the meantime.
After battling for four months, Abergavenny Rhinos got together with Monlife and Abergavenny Town Council who to put grants in to make up the remaining funds.
Under 8s coach, Nigel Casson, feels strongly about football being accessible for any child wanting to participate.
He said: “To have the lights now means football for everybody, which is really important.
“It’s not just for families who have got cars, its families who haven’t got cars.
“The lights mean everyone in Abergavenny can get here, train and it just means everything to a lot of the children.”
Councillor Maureen Powell agreed, explaining the importance of children having a place to participate in sport in their area.
She said: “Children who get involved in sport or music, you’ll find that they go through life without getting into trouble because they’ve got an interest in life.
“They get an interest at a young age and they follow it on.”
The under 8s team only missed out on two weeks of training when the clocks went back and the lights are now on a lease agreement until 2025 or until the new school is complete allowing all budding footballers in Abergavenny to continue playing.