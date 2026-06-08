Many letters were published in the Abergavenny Chronicle. One read, “I suggest that the Abergavenny Town Plan should be scrapped as it would only benefit contractors and property speculators. The welfare of affected residents and small businesses will count for nothing at all and other areas of the town will be affected later on if this plan is not scotched. The official machine cares not two hoots for human welfare. To the ordinary inhabitants of Abergavenny, I say: Tell all Abergavenny Councillors that if this plan goes through you will never vote for them again.” Abergavenny Civic Society were also firmly against the proposal to build a new road through Grofield saying that this area should remain residential."