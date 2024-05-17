The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.
Charlotte, Isla, Ivy, Matilda, Phoebe and Ruby were the most popular girls' names in Monmouthshire with five babies given each name in 2022.
These replaced Isabelle as 2021's top name, when eight parents chose the name for their baby.
Meanwhile, Freddie, Noah and Rowan were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, six babies were given each name in Monmouthshire in 2022.
These names unseated Thomas, chosen by 10 parents in 2021.
Some of Wales' most popular names were of Welsh origin – including Mali, Seren and Eira, in the top 50 for girls, and Arthur, Osian, Elis, Harri and Jac, which were in the top 30 for boys.
James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."
Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.
The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.
Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."
Most popular names for boys, England and Wales:
- Noah
- Muhammad
- George
- Oliver
- Leo
- Arthur
- Oscar
- Theodore
- Theo
- Freddie
Most popular names for girls, England and Wales:
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Lily
- Ivy
- Freya
- Florence
- Isabella
- Mia