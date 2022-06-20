Return of railway transport festival will be just the ticket for heritage fans

IT’S full steam ahead for the return of the annual Transport Festival at Blaenavon Heritage Railway next month.

The event was shunted into the sidings by lockdown, but is set to steam into full view again on the weekend of July 16/17 following a three-year absence.

An array of classic vehicles will be rolling in to Furnace Sidings while steam locos will be providing rides alongside throughout the day.

Organisers are looking for the owners of classic motorbikes, trucks and lorries, vans, tractors and steam traction engines, while vinatge buses will be also just the ticket.

Volunteers have been working for eight months securing vehicles for the event.

And spokesman Nathan Russell said: “Following our toughest year ever back in 2020 we are trying to maximise the events we have on offer and really make them the best we possibly can for our visitors.

“Our relaunched ‘Transport Festival’ is inspired from our ‘Transport Rally’ events that took place pre-pandemic.

“The aim with the relaunch is to essentially make it bigger and better than the previous years.

“All we can ask is that you please come and support both the event and the railway and make all of our hard work worthwhile.”

Saturday evening will also feature a fish and chip night on the original MK1 British Railways coach while heading on a round trip of the heritage line.

There wille also be an on board buffet on both days, while on Saturday, Rhymney Brewery will be providing a true taste of real ale.