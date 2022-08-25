Retiring head teacher delighted at today’s GCSE results
Subscribe newsletter
Staff and pupils at King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny are delighted at ‘a very pleasing set of results’ in today’s key stage 4 examination results.
Retiring executive head teacher Elspeth Lewis said: ‘’These results reflect the hard work, perseverance and resilience of our students and their teachers.
‘’This year, more than in previous years, the comprehensive wellbeing provision in place at KHS has played a vital role in allowing our students to be successful.
“Furthermore, the excellent relationships between our students, all staff of the school, our parent body and the governing body have underpinned our ability to maintain a track record of very good results.
“We should also recognise this year how robust action planning and sensible use of additional grants has allowed us to counteract, as much as possible, the impact of the pandemic maximising individual student outcomes this summer. No stone was left unturned!
“There were many individual successes including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, those with English as an Additional Language and those who have overcome adversity.
“It is pleasing to note that nearly a third of the year group achieved five or more A*/A GCSE grades or equivalent and most students gained nine or more qualifications.
“Year 10 also sat a number of examinations and results in English Literature and Maths were very strong. These students have laid a solid foundation for further success next year.
“Finally, we wish to congratulate all our students on their well-deserved grades and the school looks forward to seeing them when they return in September.
“For those moving onto further education, apprenticeships or work based learning we wish them all the best for the future.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |