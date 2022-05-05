Retailers urged to remove Kinder products linked to salmonella outbreak

Retailers in Powys are being urged by the county council to make sure they have removed Kinder products linked to an outbreak of salmonella from their shelves.

Last month, chocolate manufacture Ferrero recalled several Kinder products following an outbreak of salmonella.

The products are believed to have cause a significant number of children to become seriously unwell, with many reported cases being admitted to hospital.

Now Powys County Council’s Environmental Health Team are urging retailers across the county to make sure they have removed the products that have been recalled. They are:

Kinder Surprise

Pack size: 20g

Best before: All dates up to and including 04 January 2023

Kinder Surprise

Pack size: 20g x 3 pack

Best before: All dates up to and including 04 January 2023

Kinder Surprise

Pack size: 100g

Best before: All dates up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Mini eggs

Pack size: 75g

Best before: All dates up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit

Pack size: 150g

Best before: All dates up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Schokobons

Pack size: 70g, 200g and 320g

Best before: All dates up to and including 04 January 2023

Consumers in the county who may have purchased these products are also being urged by the council not to eat them as they may pose a risk to their health.

Gwilym Davies, the council’s Head of Property, Planning and Public Protection, said: "The possible presence of salmonella in these products pose a risk to people’s health if consumed.

"We are asking all retailers to make sure they have removed these Kinder products from their shelves so that they are not putting their customers at risk."