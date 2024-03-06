A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson added, "All businesses and all commercial waste collectors must comply with the legislation. The Council offers a small business package that mirrors the domestic collection service residents receive at £375 per year. If a business uses an 1100ltr for all waste, it could divert a third to half through recycling. Potentially, they could reduce their non-recyclable waste to a 660ltr bin, and the cost differential on the whole service is marginal. The vast majority of Monmouthshire County Council business waste customers already recycle with us and the changes to these customers will be minimal; there are new Trade polypropylene bags for recycling similar to the household bags but little else changes. We will continue working with our customer base to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible. We recognise that further segregation of waste will increase the number of receptacles each business will need. Still, we have been managing this from 44,000 domestic properties for almost 20 years. As one of the leading authorities in Wales for recycling performance, we are hopeful that we can work together with businesses to make us all more sustainable.