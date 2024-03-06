This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 4°C.
There will be no chance of rain and the sky will be clear.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 8°C.
There will still be no chance of rain, however, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 3°C.
The sky will be clear with no chance of rain.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 7°C.
There will be scattered showers.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 6°C.
There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.
This article was automatically generated