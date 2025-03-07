As a sexual and reproductive health consultant, menopause lead, cancer survivor and mother, Dr Michelle Olver, embodies the image of a strong woman.
At age 19, Michelle was diagnosed with and beat leukaemia, and that same deep-rooted determination has allowed her to thrive in both her work and personal life ever since. In her role as a sexual and reproductive health consultant and menopause lead at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Dr Olver has drawn on her own lived experiences to enhance women's health services in Gwent.
Dr Olver said:“I am passionate about partnership working and education to champion and improve women’s health. We are the only health board to have a self-referral staff menopause clinic. This is something I set up with our nurse cnsultant and we feel this is so important with the 15,000 staff we have employed.
“This is an unfunded service for which the team gives dedicated their time to keep the women in the health board working and feeling supported with the tricky experience the menopause can be.
"Championing women getting back into work, I had the privilege to work with the department of Work and Pensions and our public health team to co-produce a programme for work coaches to deliver to women in the Job Centre to help aid them back into work - this was so rewarding.
“Getting back into work after a period of unemployment or after having a child can be a very tough experience and this is something I am so proud of being able help women to do. "
Whilst it started off a pilot in Newport, the programme is now throughout the UK, which is amazing. Having the ability to sit in the job centre in Newport on World Menopause Day and really understanding the difficulties these women face and how I could help was something I will never forget."
Having suffered with leukaemia herself, Dr Olver also dedicates some of her time to working with cancer charities to help women throughout their cancer journey.
Dr Olver said:"Being a cancer survivor, working closely with Macmillan and the Moondance charity to help the management of women after cancer is an area close to my heart. Stage one of the programme was the provision of a basic level of knowledge to oncology and breast care staff throughout Wales, and then stage two, which is currently being planned, is for a bespoke education package for the same staff to specifically provide advice to women on how to safely manage their menopause.
"I am also a mum to two girls who, along with my husband were very excited when I recently won a Staff Recognition Award. Juggling a family and a career is hard, but it is important to take time for yourself. I also want to show my children that you can do anything you put your mind to, if you have a passion and determination.”
“We are so proud and privileged to have such a strong, inspirational woman delivering Women's Health services in Gwent!Happy International Women's Day to all of the amazing women across the world,” said a ABUHB spokeswoman.