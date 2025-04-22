LAURA Anne Jones has hailed a landmark Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman as “vindication” for women’s rights campaigners.
Last week, Supreme Court judges ruled that “woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.
As part of this ruling, spaces, services and sports designated as women-only will only be available to biological women.
The South Wales East MS has long campaigned for these basic but fundamental women’s rights and fairness and safety in sports, and earlier this year expressed concerns about the Welsh Government’s ability to protect biological women and girls.
Her intervention came after she wrote to the Welsh Government to ask for their definition of a woman back in October 2024, but did not receive a response for months.
Now, six months on, the Welsh Government has still not replied to Ms Jones with a definition of a woman.
Labour’s Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes, who used to head the Women’s Equality Network Wales, hasn’t yet come out and said anything to support this positive outcome for women and girls across Monmouthshire and Wales.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said:
“This ruling is vindication for everyone who has fought to protect women’s spaces and women’s rights.
“This has never once been about being anti-anyone, but instead protecting women and girls and ensuring fairness in sports.
“Across Wales and the UK, many women have faced abuse and jeers, including myself in the Senedd Chamber when raising these issues. Many have lost opportunities and jobs, all for believing that the biological definition of sex is important to ensure equality and fairness.
“I want to pay tribute to all those who have campaigned hard for years to ensure women’s spaces are just that, and to protect women’s sports like Olympic medallists Lord Coe and Sharron Davies.
“Everyone should be able to play sports and everyone should be able to live their lives as they choose, but taking away women’s rights to achieve this was never the right answer. I hope people will treat everyone with respect following this decision and also that the Welsh Government will now adapt its policies to reflect this UK Supreme Court ruling.”